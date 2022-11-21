Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Tyson, Hemenway lead Clemson over Loyola Maryland 72-41

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 9:41 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Alex Hemenway scored 13 and Clemson rolled to a 72-41 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night.

Hemenway sank all five of his shots — three of them from 3-point range. Chase Hunter added 10 points. Clemson (4-1) played 15 players and 10 scored.

Alonso Faure made 6 of 9 shots scored 15 points and had six rebounds for Loyola (2-3). Deon Perry hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Brevin Galloway’s layup gave Clemson a 4-2 lead 90 seconds into the game and the Tigers never trailed again. Ian Schieffelin scored the final five points in a 14-0 run and the Tigers led 25-8 with 10 minutes before halftime Dillon Hunter had consecutive layups in the final 42 seconds and Clemson led 43-14 at intermission.

Loyola shot 28.8% overall and made only 6 of 24 from beyond the arc. Clemson shot 48.2% overall and 38% from distance (8 of 21).

The Tigers had a 41-27 rebound advantage and scored 16 points off 18 Greyhound turnovers.

