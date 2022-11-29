Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Tynes and Maine host Fordham

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Maine Black Bears (4-2) at Fordham Rams (6-1)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits the Fordham Rams after Kellen Tynes scored 24 points in Maine’s 70-63 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Rams have gone 6-0 in home games. Fordham ranks fourth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Black Bears are 2-2 on the road. Maine ranks second in the America East allowing 64.3 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Fordham.

Gedi Juozapaitis is shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 14.8 points. Tynes is averaging 17.8 points, four assists and 3.5 steals for Maine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

