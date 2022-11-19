HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Tulsa plays Murray State following Griffin’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Murray State Racers (2-2) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts the Murray State Racers after Sam Griffin scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 68-65 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

Tulsa finished 11-20 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Golden Hurricane averaged 6.8 steals, 2.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

Murray State finished 18-0 in MVC games and 11-1 on the road a season ago. The Racers averaged 79.1 points per game last season, 36.8 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

