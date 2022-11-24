Tulsa Golden Hurricane to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-3) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa travels to…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-3) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa travels to Oklahoma State for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday.

The Cowboys have gone 1-1 at home. Oklahoma State scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-1 in road games. Tulsa is sixth in the AAC scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woody Newton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Avery Anderson III is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.4 points for Oklahoma State.

Sam Griffin is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Brandon Betson is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 rebounds for Tulsa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.