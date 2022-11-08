Tulane wins 89-67 against UMBC

Jaylen Forbes and Kevin Cross each scored 21 points as Tulane beat UMBC 89-67 on Monday night in a season opener.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes and Kevin Cross each scored 21 points as Tulane beat UMBC 89-67 on Monday night in a season opener.

R.J. McGee added 16 points for the Green Wave.

Colton Lawrence led the way for the Retrievers with 14 points. Tra’Von Fagan added 12 points and Matteo Picarelli had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Tulane is a Friday matchup with McNeese at home. UMBC hosts Penn State-York on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.