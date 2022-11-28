Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Tulane hosts UL Monroe following Baffuto’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) at Tulane Green Wave (4-2)

New Orleans; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -19; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on the Tulane Green Wave after Victor Baffuto scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 65-64 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Green Wave have gone 3-0 at home. Tulane leads the AAC averaging 78.7 points and is shooting 47.4%.

The Warhawks are 0-3 in road games. UL Monroe is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is shooting 75.0% and averaging 23.0 points for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Tulane.

Tyreke Locure is averaging 13 points and two steals for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 10.7 points for UL Monroe.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

