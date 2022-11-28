Tulane hosts UL Monroe following Baffuto’s 20-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) at Tulane Green Wave (4-2) New Orleans; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -19;…

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) at Tulane Green Wave (4-2)

New Orleans; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -19; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on the Tulane Green Wave after Victor Baffuto scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 65-64 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Green Wave have gone 3-0 at home. Tulane leads the AAC averaging 78.7 points and is shooting 47.4%.

The Warhawks are 0-3 in road games. UL Monroe is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is shooting 75.0% and averaging 23.0 points for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Tulane.

Tyreke Locure is averaging 13 points and two steals for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 10.7 points for UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.