Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Tulane hosts UL Monroe…

Tulane hosts UL Monroe after Baffuto’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) at Tulane Green Wave (4-2)

New Orleans; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe plays the Tulane Green Wave after Victor Baffuto scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 65-64 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Green Wave have gone 3-0 in home games. Tulane is eighth in the AAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Cross averaging 4.7.

The Warhawks are 0-3 on the road. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is shooting 75.0% and averaging 23.0 points for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 16.7 points for Tulane.

Jamari Blackmon averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Tyreke Locure is averaging 13 points and two steals for UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up