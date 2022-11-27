Tulane hosts UL Monroe after Baffuto’s 20-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) at Tulane Green Wave (4-2) New Orleans; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe plays…

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) at Tulane Green Wave (4-2)

New Orleans; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe plays the Tulane Green Wave after Victor Baffuto scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 65-64 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Green Wave have gone 3-0 in home games. Tulane is eighth in the AAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Cross averaging 4.7.

The Warhawks are 0-3 on the road. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is shooting 75.0% and averaging 23.0 points for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 16.7 points for Tulane.

Jamari Blackmon averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Tyreke Locure is averaging 13 points and two steals for UL Monroe.

