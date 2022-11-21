Tulane hosts Nevada following Cook’s 23-point showing

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) vs. Tulane Green Wave (3-0) New Orleans; Monday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -3.5;…

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) vs. Tulane Green Wave (3-0)

New Orleans; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack after Jalen Cook scored 23 points in Tulane’s 99-79 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

Tulane finished 9-4 at home last season while going 14-15 overall. The Green Wave averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

Nevada finished 3-9 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Wolf Pack averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second chance points and 12.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

