Tulane hosts Charleston Southern following Holloway’s 25-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) at Tulane Green Wave (2-0)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Collin Holloway scored 25 points in Tulane’s 75-58 victory against the McNeese Cowboys.

Tulane went 9-4 at home last season while going 14-15 overall. The Green Wave averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

Charleston Southern went 1-15 in Big South play and 1-13 on the road a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 3.8 bench points last season.

