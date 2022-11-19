Tsohonis’ 20 lead Long Beach St. past Saint Katherine 84-55

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis’ 20 points helped Long Beach State defeat Saint Katherine 84-55 on Saturday night.…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis’ 20 points helped Long Beach State defeat Saint Katherine 84-55 on Saturday night.

Tsohonis also added five steals for the Beach (2-2). Joel Murray added 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and they also had five assists and six steals. Aboubacar Traore shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The NAIA-member Firebirds (0-2) were led in scoring by Bryan Romero, who finished with 17 points, five assists and two steals. Saint Katherine also got 13 points from JD Lloyd-Watson. In addition, Jacob Durham finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Long Beach State hosts Oakland in its next matchup on Friday.

