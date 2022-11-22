Tshiebwe leads No. 15 Kentucky against North Florida after 20-point game

North Florida Ospreys (1-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-2) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky hosts…

North Florida Ospreys (1-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 88-72 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Kentucky finished 26-8 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 79.4 points per game last season, 36.5 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.

North Florida went 7-9 in ASUN play and 4-15 on the road a season ago. The Ospreys averaged 68.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.2 last season.

