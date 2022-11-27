Troy visits No. 9 Arkansas after Brazile’s 20-point game

Troy Trojans (6-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arkansas takes on…

Troy Trojans (6-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arkansas takes on the Troy Trojans after Trevon Brazile scored 20 points in Arkansas’ 78-74 overtime win over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Razorbacks have gone 3-0 in home games. Arkansas averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Trojans are 2-0 on the road. Troy is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 38.6 points per game in the paint led by Christyon Eugene averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Council IV is shooting 48.3% and averaging 19.0 points for the Razorbacks. Brazile is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Arkansas.

Nelson Phillips is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 13.6 points, six rebounds and 3.1 steals. Duke Miles is averaging 14 points for Troy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

