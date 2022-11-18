Troy faces St. Thomas on 4-game win streak

Troy Trojans (4-0) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas…

Troy Trojans (4-0) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -4; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Trojans take on St. Thomas.

St. Thomas finished 5-8 at home a season ago while going 10-20 overall. The Tommies allowed opponents to score 75.3 points per game and shoot 49.0% from the field last season.

Troy went 8-6 on the road and 20-12 overall a season ago. The Trojans averaged 13.8 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

