ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Towt leads Northern Arizona…

Towt leads Northern Arizona past Benedictine at Mesa 105-49

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 11:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Towt’s 18 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Benedictine at Mesa 105-49 on Tuesday night.

Towt had 14 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (1-3). Oakland Fort added 15 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 3 from distance), and they also had seven assists. Keith Haymon was 5-of-7 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Damian Zivak led the Redhawks (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Benedictine at Mesa also got 12 points, six rebounds and two steals from Jamaal Wright. In addition, Cam’Ron Davis had five points.

NEXT UP

Northern Arizona hosts UCSB in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up