Towson Tigers begin season at home against the Albany (NY) Great Danes

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Towson Tigers

Towson, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -15.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Towson Tigers begin the season at home against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

Towson finished 12-2 at home last season while going 25-9 overall. The Tigers averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

Albany (NY) went 8-9 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Great Danes averaged 61.8 points per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

