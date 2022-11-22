Towson hosts Coppin State after Timberlake’s 26-point showing

Coppin State Eagles (3-3) at Towson Tigers (4-0) Towson, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -14.5; over/under…

Coppin State Eagles (3-3) at Towson Tigers (4-0)

Towson, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -14.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts the Coppin State Eagles after Nicolas Timberlake scored 26 points in Towson’s 56-53 victory against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Towson went 12-2 at home last season while going 25-9 overall. The Tigers averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second chance points and 5.9 bench points last season.

Coppin State finished 6-8 in MEAC play and 4-16 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 8.1 steals, 3.0 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

