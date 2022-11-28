Townsend leads San Diego against Longwood after 20-point game

Longwood Lancers (4-3) at San Diego Toreros (4-3) San Diego; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -3.5;…

Longwood Lancers (4-3) at San Diego Toreros (4-3)

San Diego; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays the Longwood Lancers after Jase Townsend scored 20 points in San Diego’s 72-70 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Toreros are 4-1 in home games. San Diego is eighth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 74.0 points while holding opponents to 47.7% shooting.

The Lancers are 0-2 on the road. Longwood has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Williams Jr. is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Toreros. Townsend is averaging 16.7 points for San Diego.

Isaiah Wilkins is shooting 48.3% and averaging 11.3 points for the Lancers. Leslie Nkereuwem is averaging 10.7 points for Longwood.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.