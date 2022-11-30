Tonje leads Colorado State against Loyola Marymount (CA) after 25-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-2) at Colorado State Rams (5-2) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado…

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-2) at Colorado State Rams (5-2)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after John Tonje scored 25 points in Colorado State’s 88-45 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Rams have gone 4-0 at home. Colorado State is sixth in the MWC scoring 73.6 points while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Lions are 0-1 in road games. Loyola Marymount (CA) is second in the WCC scoring 81.1 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Rams. Isaiah Rivera is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 52.6% for Colorado State.

Cameron Shelton is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 15.6 points for Loyola Marymount (CA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

