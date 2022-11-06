Toledo hosts Valparaiso to start season

Valparaiso Beacons at Toledo Rockets Toledo, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -13.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM…

Valparaiso Beacons at Toledo Rockets

Toledo, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -13.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets host the Valparaiso Beacons in the season opener.

Toledo finished 26-8 overall with a – record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets shot 47.9% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Valparaiso went 14-18 overall last season while going 3-8 on the road. The Beacons averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 21.6 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.