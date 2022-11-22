Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Making turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Timmerman scores 23 in Bucknell’s victory over Austin Peay

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 3:07 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alex Timmerman had 23 points in Bucknell’s 79-65 win over Austin Peay on Tuesday.

Timmerman also contributed seven rebounds for the Bison (4-2). Xander Rice added 20 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Ian Motta finished 2 of 2 from the field to finish with six points.

Cameron Copeland finished with 15 points and two steals for the Governors (3-3). Austin Peay also got 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Jalen Ware. In addition, Carlos Paez had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

