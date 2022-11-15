Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans.

Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

Gonzaga went 13-1 in WCC action and 5-1 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 18.0 assists per game on 32.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

