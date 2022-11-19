HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Thomas scores 17 as…

Thomas scores 17 as Kent St. knocks off Chicago St. 88-59

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Miryne Thomas’ 17 points helped Kent State defeat Chicago State 88-59 on Saturday.

Thomas shot 6 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Golden Flashes (5-0). Sincere Carry added 12 points while going 3 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had five assists. Giovanni Santiago recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Wesley Cardet Jr. led the way for the Cougars (2-3) with 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jahsean Corbett added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Chicago State. Brent Davis also recorded 13 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Kent State’s next game is Wednesday against Charleston (SC) on the road. Chicago State visits Marshall on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up