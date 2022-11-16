ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Thiam, House spark High Point over Lees-McRae 100-83

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 12:03 AM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Abdoulaye Thiam had 23 points, Jaden House scored 22 and High Point defeated Lees-McRae 100-83 on Tuesday night.

Thiam was 8 of 12 shooting (7 for 10 from distance) for the Panthers (3-0). House added seven rebounds and three steals. Zach Austin hit three 3-pointers and scored 19.

Timon Jones led the way for the Bobcats with 17 points. Justin Nichelson added 16 points and two blocks for Lees-McRae. In addition, Jeremy Golson finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

High Point visits UNLV in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

