Texas Tech hosts Northwestern State to tip off season

Northwestern State Demons at Texas Tech Red Raiders
Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -27; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Northwestern State Demons for the season opener.
Texas Tech went 27-10 overall last season while going 18-0 at home. The Red Raiders averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second chance points and 17.6 bench points last season.
Northwestern State went 5-9 in Southland action and 2-14 on the road last season. The Demons averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
