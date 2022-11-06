Texas Tech hosts Northwestern State to tip off season

Northwestern State Demons at Texas Tech Red Raiders Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -27;…

Northwestern State Demons at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -27; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Northwestern State Demons for the season opener.

Texas Tech went 27-10 overall last season while going 18-0 at home. The Red Raiders averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second chance points and 17.6 bench points last season.

Northwestern State went 5-9 in Southland action and 2-14 on the road last season. The Demons averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

