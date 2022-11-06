ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Texas Tech hosts Northwestern State to tip off season

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Northwestern State Demons at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -27; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Northwestern State Demons for the season opener.

Texas Tech went 27-10 overall last season while going 18-0 at home. The Red Raiders averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second chance points and 17.6 bench points last season.

Northwestern State went 5-9 in Southland action and 2-14 on the road last season. The Demons averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

