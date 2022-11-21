Texas State visits Cal following Askew’s 21-point game

Texas State Bobcats (2-2) at California Golden Bears (0-4) Berkeley, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -2.5;…

Texas State Bobcats (2-2) at California Golden Bears (0-4)

Berkeley, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -2.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts the Texas State Bobcats after Devin Askew scored 21 points in Cal’s 74-66 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

Cal went 10-8 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Golden Bears averaged 63.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.1 last season.

Texas State went 21-8 overall with a 7-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.3% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

