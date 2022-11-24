Texas State Bobcats and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds play in Laie, Hawaii

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-2) vs. Texas State Bobcats (3-2) Laie, Hawaii; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Utah…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-2) vs. Texas State Bobcats (3-2)

Laie, Hawaii; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Texas State Bobcats square off in Laie, Hawaii.

The Bobcats have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Texas State is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Thunderbirds are 3-2 in non-conference play. Southern Utah averages 19.6 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Drake Allen with 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Harrell is shooting 43.4% and averaging 19.4 points for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Texas State.

Tevian Jones is averaging 19.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Thunderbirds. Maizen Fausett is averaging 11.0 points for Southern Utah.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

