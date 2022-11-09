Texas Southern Tigers to play the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road

Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No.…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Texas Southern Tigers.

Texas Tech finished 27-10 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Red Raiders gave up 60.6 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Texas Southern went 13-5 in SWAC play and 8-10 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 69.0 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

