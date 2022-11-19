Texas Southern faces Samford on 4-game road slide

Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) at Samford Bulldogs (4-0) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hits the…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) at Samford Bulldogs (4-0)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hits the road against Samford looking to end its four-game road slide.

Samford finished 21-11 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Bulldogs shot 44.6% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

Texas Southern finished 19-13 overall last season while going 8-10 on the road. The Tigers averaged 10.5 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.