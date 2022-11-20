Texas Southern faces Samford on 4-game road skid

Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) at Samford Bulldogs (4-0) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -9; over/under…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) at Samford Bulldogs (4-0)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -9; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will look to stop its four-game road skid when the Tigers take on Samford.

Samford went 21-11 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.8 last season.

Texas Southern went 8-10 on the road and 19-13 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 69.0 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

