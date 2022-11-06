Texas A&M opens season at home against UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas A&M Aggies College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -22.5;…

UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas A&M Aggies

College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -22.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M Aggies open the season at home against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Texas A&M went 16-4 at home last season while going 27-13 overall. The Aggies averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 19.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

UL Monroe finished 5-13 in Sun Belt action and 5-10 on the road last season. The Warhawks shot 45.4% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

