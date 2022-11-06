ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Texas A&M opens season at home against UL Monroe

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas A&M Aggies

College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -22.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M Aggies open the season at home against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Texas A&M went 16-4 at home last season while going 27-13 overall. The Aggies averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 19.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

UL Monroe finished 5-13 in Sun Belt action and 5-10 on the road last season. The Warhawks shot 45.4% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

