Texas A&M-CC plays UT Rio Grande Valley following Mushila’s 26-point showing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-1) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Isaac Mushila scored 26 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 91-73 win over the Trinity (TX) Tigers.

Texas A&M-CC went 23-12 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Islanders averaged 76.6 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.6% from deep last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 8-23 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Vaqueros averaged 71.4 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 30.4% from deep last season.

