Texas A&M-CC Islanders square off against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-1) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-1) El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-1) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-1)

El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M-CC -6; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-CC Islanders will square off against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Texas A&M-CC finished 23-12 overall with a 16-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Islanders averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 16.3 from the free throw line and 19.2 from 3-point range.

CSU Bakersfield went 9-19 overall with a 7-7 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 66.3 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.