CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-1) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-1)
El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-CC Islanders face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners in El Paso, Texas.
Texas A&M-CC went 23-12 overall with a 16-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Islanders averaged 8.5 steals, 1.8 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.
CSU Bakersfield went 9-19 overall with a 7-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Roadrunners averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second chance points and 3.7 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.