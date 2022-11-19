HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » Tennessee Tech hosts East…

Tennessee Tech hosts East Tennessee State after Sebree’s 22-point performance

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-1) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Jaylen Sebree scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 90-85 overtime loss to the Coppin State Eagles.

Tennessee Tech finished 11-21 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Eagles allowed opponents to score 73.7 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

East Tennessee State finished 4-10 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up