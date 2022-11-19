Tennessee Tech hosts East Tennessee State after Sebree’s 22-point performance

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-1) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3) Cookeville, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-1) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Jaylen Sebree scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 90-85 overtime loss to the Coppin State Eagles.

Tennessee Tech finished 11-21 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Eagles allowed opponents to score 73.7 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

East Tennessee State finished 4-10 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

