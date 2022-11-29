Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Tennessee State to visit Saint Louis Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-2)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State heads to Saint Louis for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Billikens are 4-0 in home games. Saint Louis leads the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 38.1 boards. Francis Okoro leads the Billikens with 9.1 rebounds.

The Tigers have gone 0-1 away from home. Tennessee State is fourth in the OVC scoring 73.7 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Billikens. Yuri Collins is averaging 12.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4% for Saint Louis.

Jr. Clay averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 assists for Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

