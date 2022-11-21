Tennessee State faces CSU Northridge in San Juan Capistrano, California

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-2) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (3-1) San Juan Capistrano, California; Monday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-2) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (3-1)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee State -5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee State Tigers will square off against the CSU Northridge Matadors at JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Tennessee State went 14-18 overall with a 6-8 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

CSU Northridge finished 7-23 overall with a 4-10 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Matadors averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second chance points and 2.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.