Temple secures 73-61 victory over Drexel

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 4:52 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalif Battle’s 25 points helped Temple defeat Drexel 73-61 on Sunday.

Battle added seven rebounds for the Owls (3-4). Hysier Miller scored 20 points while going 7 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added seven assists. Jamille Reynolds shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Amari Williams led the way for the Dragons (3-4) with 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Justin Moore added 14 points for Drexel. Coletrane Washington also recorded nine points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

