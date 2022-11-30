Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Temple rolls in second half, defeats La Salle 67-51

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 9:02 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalif Battle’s 22 points helped Temple defeat La Salle 67-51 on Wednesday night.

Battle shot 8-for-15, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Owls (4-4). Damian Dunn scored 17 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Jamille Reynolds added 10 points.

The Explorers (3-4) were led by Khalil Brantley, who posted 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five steals. La Salle also got 11 points and two blocks from Rokas Jocius.

After trailing by eight at halftime, Temple outscored La Salle 46-22 in the second half. Battle’s 17-point second half helped Temple close out the 16-point victory.

The game was the opener of a doubleheader at the Palestra between Philadelphia’s traditional Big 5 schools. St. Joseph’s played Pennsylvania in the other game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

