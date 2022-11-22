Temple plays Richmond

Richmond Spiders (2-3) vs. Temple Owls (2-3) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Richmond Spiders and the…

Richmond Spiders (2-3) vs. Temple Owls (2-3)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Richmond Spiders and the Temple Owls square off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Owls are 2-3 in non-conference play. Temple is fifth in the AAC scoring 74.4 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Spiders are 2-3 in non-conference play. Richmond scores 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Dunn is shooting 50.8% and averaging 21.4 points for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Temple.

Tyler Burton is averaging 17.8 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 13 points and 4.4 assists for Richmond.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.