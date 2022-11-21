Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Temple Owls face the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 12:22 PM

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (4-0) vs. Temple Owls (2-2)

New York; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -4; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: The Temple Owls will square off against the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Temple finished 17-12 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Owls averaged 66.8 points per game last season, 24.6 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

Saint John’s (NY) went 17-15 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Red Storm gave up 74.2 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

