Temple Owls begin season at home against the Wagner Seahawks

Wagner Seahawks at Temple Owls

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -15.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Temple Owls open the season at home against the Wagner Seahawks.

Temple finished 17-12 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Owls averaged 6.8 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

Wagner went 22-6 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Seahawks averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 28.5% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

