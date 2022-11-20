HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Temple hosts Saint John’s (NY) following Battle’s 24-point showing

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (4-0) vs. Temple Owls (2-2)

Philadelphia; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm after Khalif Battle scored 24 points in Temple’s 72-66 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Temple finished 11-3 at home a season ago while going 17-12 overall. The Owls averaged 66.8 points per game while shooting 39.5% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range last season.

Saint John’s (NY) finished 8-11 in Big East games and 4-7 on the road last season. The Red Storm gave up 74.2 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

