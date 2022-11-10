ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Temple hosts No. 16 Villanova after Dunn’s 29-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Villanova Wildcats (1-0) at Temple Owls (0-1)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays the No. 16 Villanova Wildcats after Damian Dunn scored 29 points in Temple’s 76-73 overtime loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

Temple finished 11-3 at home a season ago while going 17-12 overall. The Owls averaged 66.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season.

Villanova went 16-4 in Big East games and 9-5 on the road last season. The Wildcats shot 43.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

