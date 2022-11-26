TCU takes on No. 25 Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (4-1) Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Iowa…

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (4-1)

Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes and the TCU Horned Frogs square off in Niceville, Florida.

The Horned Frogs are 4-1 in non-conference play. TCU ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Emanuel Miller averaging 4.3.

The Hawkeyes are 5-0 in non-conference play. Iowa leads the Big Ten scoring 91.6 points per game while shooting 48.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is shooting 46.5% and averaging 21.3 points for the Horned Frogs. Rondel Walker is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for TCU.

Kris Murray is shooting 53.4% and averaging 21.0 points for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 16.2 points for Iowa.

