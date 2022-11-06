TCU Horned Frogs open season at home against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at TCU Horned Frogs Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -33.5;…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at TCU Horned Frogs

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -33.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The TCU Horned Frogs start the season at home against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

TCU went 12-4 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Horned Frogs averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free throw line and 16.5 from deep.

UAPB went 7-24 overall with a 2-17 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Lions gave up 78.3 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

