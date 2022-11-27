Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Taylor's 25 lead Lehigh…

Taylor’s 25 lead Lehigh over Monmouth 80-76

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 11:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Evan Taylor’s 25 points helped Lehigh defeat Monmouth 80-76 on Sunday night.

Taylor was 8-of-13 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Mountain Hawks (4-2). Keith Higgins Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney shot 1 of 5 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Myles Foster finished with 21 points for the Hawks (0-7). Jack Collins added 16 points and four steals for Monmouth. Tahron Allen also recorded 12 points, two steals and two blocks. The loss was the Hawks’ seventh straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up