Taylor scores 16, Air Force wins 81-53 against UAPB

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ethan Taylor scored 16 points as Air Force beat UAPB 81-53 on Wednesday night.

Taylor also had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Falcons (5-3). Corbin Green added 15 points while going 5 of 8 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and also had seven rebounds, three steals, and six blocks. Jake Heidbreder recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Lions (2-7) were led in scoring by Shaun Doss, who finished with 21 points and three steals. Robert Lewis added eight points for UAPB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

