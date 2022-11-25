Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Taylor leads Marshall against Morehead State after 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Morehead State Eagles (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the Morehead State Eagles after Andrew Taylor scored 24 points in Marshall’s 82-70 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Thundering Herd have gone 3-0 at home. Marshall has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Morehead State is ninth in the OVC shooting 29.4% from downtown. Jalen Hawkins leads the Eagles shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers for Marshall.

Hawkins is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Alex Gross is averaging 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds for Morehead State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

