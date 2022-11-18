Taylor leads Marshall against Coppin State after 26-point showing

Coppin State Eagles (3-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts…

Coppin State Eagles (3-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the Coppin State Eagles after Andrew Taylor scored 26 points in Marshall’s 95-69 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Marshall finished 8-9 at home last season while going 12-21 overall. The Thundering Herd averaged 6.8 steals, 4.8 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

Coppin State went 6-8 in MEAC play and 4-16 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 7.0 second chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.