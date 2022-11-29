Taylor and Lehigh host Maryland-Eastern Shore

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-2) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) Princess Anne, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-2) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Evan Taylor scored 25 points in Lehigh’s 80-76 win over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Hawks are 2-0 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up 67.8 points and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-2 on the road. Lehigh is fourth in the Patriot scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Styles is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.5 points for the Hawks. Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Taylor is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 12.2 points for Lehigh.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

